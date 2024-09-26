Suspect arrested in connection to Hillcrest robbery

“During our investigation into the robbery on Hillcrest Drive that occurred on Aug. 9, the CGPD has been able to identify multiple suspects involved in the incident. One suspect is a juvenile, so we cannot release any details on them,” Droege said.

Droege said the homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him, according to a previous Southeast Missourian article.

The victim was discovered with multiple wounds, which were not life-threatening.

Stroup’s cash-only bond is set at $50,000.