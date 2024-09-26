All sections
NewsAugust 16, 2022
Suspect arrested in connection to Hillcrest robbery
One individual was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday in connection with an incident on Aug. 9. Officers arrested Emma E. Stroup, 20, for alleged armed criminal action and first-degree robbery...
Beau Nations
Emma E. Stroup
Emma E. StroupSubmitted photo

One individual was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday in connection with an incident on Aug. 9.

Officers arrested Emma E. Stroup, 20, for alleged armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Cpl. Ryan Droege at Cape Girardeau Police Department said others were involved in the incident that left one man shot.

“During our investigation into the robbery on Hillcrest Drive that occurred on Aug. 9, the CGPD has been able to identify multiple suspects involved in the incident. One suspect is a juvenile, so we cannot release any details on them,” Droege said.

Droege said the homeowner at the scene called in the incident, telling police he had shot someone who attempted to rob him, according to a previous Southeast Missourian article.

The victim was discovered with multiple wounds, which were not life-threatening.

Stroup’s cash-only bond is set at $50,000.

