Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase

A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Police located a suspect who matched the description given by witnesses as he ran north toward William Street and entered a passenger vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it approached the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway, where the suspect once again fled on foot. With officers in pursuit, the suspect jumped a fence into the LaCroix Creek drainage area and continued north.

Officers created a perimeter and the suspect was detained at gunpoint after being cut off at the Themis Street overpass next to HealthPoint Plaza. The suspect was arrested, and a 9 mm handgun, an extended magazine and extra ammunition was recovered.