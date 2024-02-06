All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2020

Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase

A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Police located a suspect who matched the description given by witnesses as he ran north toward William Street and entered a passenger vehicle...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau police dust for fingerprints after an incident of shots fired just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
Cape Girardeau police dust for fingerprints after an incident of shots fired just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.

A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. Police located a suspect who matched the description given by witnesses as he ran north toward William Street and entered a passenger vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it approached the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway, where the suspect once again fled on foot. With officers in pursuit, the suspect jumped a fence into the LaCroix Creek drainage area and continued north.

Officers created a perimeter and the suspect was detained at gunpoint after being cut off at the Themis Street overpass next to HealthPoint Plaza. The suspect was arrested, and a 9 mm handgun, an extended magazine and extra ammunition was recovered.

Shell casings were gathered at the scene of the shooting, where a vehicle and other property was struck by gunfire. No one was injured during the incident.

Cape Girardeau police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive outside of HealthPoint Plaza.
Cape Girardeau police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive outside of HealthPoint Plaza.

The suspect remains in custody and formal charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

Local News
