Surging virus cases strain Missouri hospitals, schools

ST. LOUIS -- Increasing COVID-19 cases combined with staff shortages are straining the ability of Missouri hospitals to provide care for patients with the virus and other illnesses, according to hospital officials.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital South, said patients coming to emergency rooms are sometimes waiting for days to be admitted to the hospital, or are discharged without getting proper care.

Those patients become "boarders" waiting in a room or hallway, she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Staffing shortages also mean hospitals in St. Louis and other urban areas are not able to take patients from rural hospitals.

"Some of these patients unfortunately end up staying in the small ER rooms and pass away from clinical conditions that have easy medical solutions," Akhtar said.

Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday showed a new high for statewide hospitalizations, topping 2,900 for the first time and exceeding the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.

The state also is averaging an all-time high of nearly 8,000 confirmed and probable daily new cases. The positivity rate for PCR tests is 30%, six times higher than the goal of 5% set by the World Health Organization.

When the latest surge began in early December, 83-year-old Barbara Finch of Clayton went to the emergency room at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and an irregular heartbeat.

Finch said she waited three days in the emergency room until a room at a hospital with a cardiac unit became available. She said her health is improving.

Finch blamed her frightening ordeal partly on those who refuse to get vaccinated.