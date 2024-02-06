Suit: Inmates sexually assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A second lawsuit has been filed against a guard at a Missouri women's prison alleging sexual assault of an inmate.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Chillicothe Correctional Center officer Edward Bearden of sexually assaulting inmate Lynnsey Betz, the Kansas City Star reported. The lawsuit also names two of Bearden's superiors and the Missouri Department of Corrections official responsible for preventing prison rape.

Bearden is accused of groping and making crude comments toward Betz, according to the lawsuit. Betz alleges in the lawsuit Bearden cornered her one day in a supply closet, where he forcibly attempted to kiss her. The lawsuit accuses Bearden of putting his hand down Betz's pants and penetrating her as she struggled to break free from him.