NewsDecember 7, 2017

Sugarfire Cape barbecue restaurant to open June 2018

Sugarfire Smoke House of St. Louis will open its 11th location next year in Cape Girardeau, according to a company news release. The fast-casual concept restaurant specializes in barbecue, especially brisket, pulled pork and ribs, and will take up a section of the finished shopping center now under construction at 118 Siemers Drive, near Panda Express...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Sugarfire Smoke House of St. Louis will open its 11th location next year in Cape Girardeau, according to a company news release.

The fast-casual concept restaurant specializes in barbecue, especially brisket, pulled pork and ribs, and will take up a section of the finished shopping center now under construction at 118 Siemers Drive, near Panda Express.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin our project in Cape,” owner-operator Matt Martin said in the release. “It’s such a neat town with so many great people living in it. We believe Sugarfire will be a good fit here and simply cannot wait for opening day to share our culinary barbecue concept with the community of Cape Girardeau.”

The leadership team opening Sugarfire Cape will include Martin, owner-operator of Sugarfire Winghaven in O’Fallon, Missouri; Jim Cook, owner-operator of Sugarfire “44” in Valley Park, Missouri; and co-founder and chef Mike Johnson.

Sugarfire Cape will seat about 100 diners once completed, with a garden patio to seat another 40. A 360-degree bar at the restaurant’s entrance will allow patrons to enjoy beverages while waiting to order, and will provide a quick way to order desserts to go.

The Sugarfire Cape menu will continue the brand’s practice of made-to-order meals using Cape Girardeau’s own Ole Hickory Pits smokers. The Sugarfire Co. has always chosen to use Ole Hickory Pits smokers in all locations, Martin said via email, and looks forward to having a location near where they’re manufactured.

David Knight, owner of Ole Hickory Pits, said he’s excited to see Sugarfire Cape moving ahead.

“They’re fantastic operators with new ideas,” Knight said. “They’re well received wherever they go. We’re really proud to be connected with them.”

Sugarfire Cape will be open daily from 11 a.m. until sold out. More information is at sugarfiresmokehouse.com.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

118 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

image
