It was the summer of 1969. Neil Armstrong took a "small step for man," the "Woodstock Music & Art Fair" opened on a small dairy farm in New York, and the U.S. began withdrawing troops from Vietnam.

And in late August of that year, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line at the new Charmin Paper Products plant north of Cape Girardeau. At the time, Charmin Paper Products was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble.

Over the past half century, the plant has grown from nine acres under roof to more than 80 and from a handful of employees to more than 1,000. Not only has the plant itself grown since the first diaper was produced, but so, too, has the company's reputation as an integral -- and many would say indispensable -- part of the Cape Girardeau region.

The plant annually produces and ships several billion dollars worth of diapers, paper towels and toilet paper throughout North America. Certain diaper products made at the Cape Girardeau plant also have worldwide distribution.

While most people think of the P&G facility here as one big factory, it is actually two production units in one -- Baby Care and Family Care -- each with its own manager and production lines.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Old P&G products are seen on display during the Procter & Gamble Cape Girardeau 50th Anniversary picnic Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau.

Han Oh serves as manager of Baby Care and overall site leader, while Jack Geissinger manages the Family Care side of the facility. Between them, they've been with Procter & Gamble a combined 60 years.

"This December will make 24 years for me," Oh said as he reflected on the plant's history. "I actually started at this site in 1995 and worked here for 11 years until 2006."

From Cape Girardeau, Oh went to Procter & Gamble's headquarters in Cincinnati where he held various positions related to product improvement and production efficiencies. "But I always thought I'd love to come back to Cape," he said. So when he was offered the opportunity last fall to be the Baby Care manager here, he took it.

Geissinger has been with P&G 36 years, and the Cape Girardeau plant is his eighth assignment with the company. "It's certainly one of the better plants I've been in," he said. "This is an awesome site, there's no doubt about that, and I think I'm pretty qualified to say that given my background." Before coming to Cape Girardeau in 2014, Geissinger was responsible for operations at P&G's Kansas City facility, which produces Dawn dish detergent.

"When you've seen as many plants as I have, you kind of get a feel for the place," he said and explained he first visited the Cape Girardeau plant seven years ago. "I was on a business trip following product from a store in Memphis all the way back to a supplier providing materials to Cape, and so I got a chance to go through the plant here for the first time. I spent some time in the plant that day, and I just got a feeling as I looked around and saw people focused on doing the right thing and getting the job done. There's a positive vibe to this place."

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Baby care product supply director Pedro Capiello, left, laughs with Bill Schaefer, who was recognized for being one of the original 12 workers from the plant's opening in 1969 during the Procter & Gamble Cape Girardeau 50th Anniversary picnic Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau plant has produced diapers since the day it opened and today makes about 40% of all the Pampers and Luvs diapers, as well as their sub-brands, made by P&G in North America.

"Between Cape and our plant in Mehoopany (Pennsylvania), we probably account for 80%," Oh said. "We always switch positions in the volume we produce. One year they (Mehoopany) will be the largest producer and another year we'll be the biggest."

Bounty (paper towels) and Charmin (toilet paper) lines were added to the Cape Girardeau plant in 1999. Cape Girardeau is one of six P&G U.S. locations producing Bounty and Charmin products. The rest are in Mehoopany; Albany, Georgia; Box Elder, Utah; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Oxnard, California. "We cover the country pretty nicely with those six locations," Geissinger said. "We can get product to where it needs to be, and we also send a lot of product to other plants when they can't make enough. Being in the middle of the U.S. certainly gives us an advantage because we can get it to them quickly."