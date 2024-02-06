Family members draw lines in the social media sand according to a recent study on online behaviors.

A recent study performed by Ben Treanor, digital public relations strategist at Time2play, found 54.8% of Facebook users have blocked a family member on the social media platform because of their posts.

The study included responses from 2,040 individuals in the United States and was conducted using the online survey program Prolific. The most common reasons for a family member blocking another from Facebook included posting hateful, toxic or problematic things (46.4%), sharing what they consider fake news (43.5%) or the individual posts too much political content (41.4%). Treanor said the practice of blocking has become a cultural norm.

"I kind of got the idea just based on the theme I have seen in my own personal current circles," Treanor said. "If someone posts something that you don't fully agree with, they seem like some people are even willing to cut them out of their life. The younger crowd tends not to tolerate the fake news and hate speech."

Facebook, which is owned by Meta, uses a third-party fact-checking program to monitor, review and rate "the accuracy of stories through original reporting, which may include interviewing primary sources, consulting public data and conducting analyses of media," according to the Meta Journalism Project. Treanor said the social media website's fact-checking system is "basically nonexistent"