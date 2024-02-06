Study could reduce travel times along Broadway

An engineering firm will begin a study in Cape Girardeau next year to assess how to reduce congestion and travel times along a section of Broadway.

The study, performed by Lochmueller Group, will focus on a portion of Broadway from North Clark Avenue to North Sprigg Street called the Broadway Corridor.

According to city engineer Amy Ferris, traffic signals within the corridor operate on an uncoordinated system. The corridor contains seven traffic signals spaced an average of less than 1,000 feet apart.

The signals frequently and inefficiently stop drivers, Ferris said.

"If you stop at one stoplight, you should not have to stop at every single one if it's timed correctly," Ferris said.

The study will help form timing plans to fine-tune how traffic signals should operate during peak driving periods at different times of the day.

Timing plans would be developed for all commuter travel peak periods throughout the week and weekends. Coordinating stop light signals reduces queues, delays, number of stops, and travel times along the corridor, according to Ferris.