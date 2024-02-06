All sections
NewsDecember 10, 2021

Study could reduce travel times along Broadway

An engineering firm will begin a study in Cape Girardeau next year to assess how to reduce congestion and travel times along a section of Broadway. The study, performed by Lochmueller Group, will focus on a portion of Broadway from North Clark Avenue to North Sprigg Street called the Broadway Corridor...

Monica Obradovic
Traffic on Broadway moves east toward the river from Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau. The Lochmueller Group will begin a study next year to inform how traffic signals should operate during peak driving times.Southeast Missourian file
Traffic on Broadway moves east toward the river from Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau. The Lochmueller Group will begin a study next year to inform how traffic signals should operate during peak driving times.Southeast Missourian file

An engineering firm will begin a study in Cape Girardeau next year to assess how to reduce congestion and travel times along a section of Broadway.

The study, performed by Lochmueller Group, will focus on a portion of Broadway from North Clark Avenue to North Sprigg Street called the Broadway Corridor.

According to city engineer Amy Ferris, traffic signals within the corridor operate on an uncoordinated system. The corridor contains seven traffic signals spaced an average of less than 1,000 feet apart.

The signals frequently and inefficiently stop drivers, Ferris said.

"If you stop at one stoplight, you should not have to stop at every single one if it's timed correctly," Ferris said.

The study will help form timing plans to fine-tune how traffic signals should operate during peak driving periods at different times of the day.

Timing plans would be developed for all commuter travel peak periods throughout the week and weekends. Coordinating stop light signals reduces queues, delays, number of stops, and travel times along the corridor, according to Ferris.

Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement this week with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to help fund the study.

The project will cost $23,000.

The grant agreement through MoDOT's Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Agreement (TEAP) will fund up to 80% of the study. TEAP will provide $11,000 for the project and the city will pay $11,000.

According to Cape Girardeau's application for the grant, the city estimated signal coordination plans would reduce crashes by 21%.

Crash data from MoDOT show approximately 1,050 crashes occurred on Broadway between Clark and Sprigg from 2010 to 2021.

In addition, 17 bicycle and pedestrian crashes occurred within the same area.

According to the grant application, city staff do not have the availability to perform the analysis required for this study.

The Lochmueller Group has performed numerous traffic signal optimization projects in Missouri and Illinois in the past, according to its website. One study reduced travel times by 52%.

Local News
