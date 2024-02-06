Study: Air pollution greatly affects St. Louis' poorer areas

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis residents living in poor, segregated neighborhoods are at a greater risk of cancer from air contaminants, and proximity to congested traffic make up a significant share of that vulnerability, according to a study from Washington University.

Christine Ekenga, an assistant professor of public health at the university and the study's lead author, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the pollutants conferring the greatest dangers were traffic-related.

"The closer a neighborhood was to a major interstate highway, the more elevated their risk was," she added. "African American neighborhoods were more likely to be in these hotspot areas."

The findings support the university's other recent research detailing how St. Louis is plagued by inequalities. The city's stark racial divide makes it one of the most segregated in the U.S. and contributes to differing outcomes across a wide range of environmental health concerns, from asthma rates to lead exposure and inadequate access to healthy food.