Students succeed at International Science Fair

Three students from Jackson High School and Saxony Lutheran High School had success in the 2021 Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director Chelsea Grigery.

Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran and Eli Jones and Mallorie Coffee of Jackson High won the Wolfram Award for Excellence in Science.

According to the fair's website, more than 1,800 high-schoolers from about 70 countries competed in the international fair by winning a top prize at an affiliated local, regional, state or national science fair.