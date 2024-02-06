All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 29, 2021

Students succeed at International Science Fair

Three students from Jackson High School and Saxony Lutheran High School had success in the 2021 Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director Chelsea Grigery. Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran and Eli Jones and Mallorie Coffee of Jackson High won the Wolfram Award for Excellence in Science...

Sarah Yenesel

Three students from Jackson High School and Saxony Lutheran High School had success in the 2021 Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director Chelsea Grigery.

Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran and Eli Jones and Mallorie Coffee of Jackson High won the Wolfram Award for Excellence in Science.

According to the fair's website, more than 1,800 high-schoolers from about 70 countries competed in the international fair by winning a top prize at an affiliated local, regional, state or national science fair.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Previous reporting by the Missourian stated these students had competed and won top prizes in the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair.

In addition to receiving the Wolfram award, Parekh, a student of Brenda Etzold, won the top award from the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association, worth $1,000.

Jones, a student of Leanne Thele, also won third place in the chemistry category, worth $,1000, and the top award from the American Chemical Society, worth $4,000.

Coffee's project created a chemical-based treatment to avoid antibiotic resistance. Jones worked on Limbergin E, a compound with medical applications to help fight disease in developing nations. Parekh's project involved developing a way to synthesize Pannokin D, which could be used in development of new anticancer chemotherapeutics and pharmaceuticals for other diseases.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy