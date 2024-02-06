Students from 13 Southeast Missouri schools were honored Tuesday night at a launch party for Here. literary magazine.

The magazine, produced by rustmedia, provides opportunities for high school students to have their writing and art published. Tuesday night's event, at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, celebrated the launch of the magazine's second annual issue. Students had their art displayed and read excerpts from their written works.

Also recognized were student editorial board members for the magazine. They chose 25 pieces out of 72 submissions for this issue.

Mia Pohlman, founder of Here., spoke to the gathering of students and their friends and family about how programs such as the magazine are important. For students interested in the arts, especially in rural areas, it's a rare opportunity for them to gain an understanding about how to get their work published, how to get their work in a gallery and how to pursue the arts after graduation, she said.

She also talked about how publishing the magazine builds cross-generational communication.

"Older generations who subscribe to the newspaper will get a chance to see what younger generations and high school students are thinking about, what they have questions about, what they hope for, what they dream about, and, in turn, this gives them a real audience to share their work with," Pohlman said.

In an earlier interview, Pohlman said she designed the magazine program to be everything she would have wanted and needed in high school. She said pursuing the arts as a career can be daunting.

"I think that can sometimes feel like a far-away dream as a young person if you don't have models of people who are making that happen," Pohlman said.

In her position as a writer and editor for rustmedia, Pohlman said she has made many connections with local artists, and she realized she needed to find a way to share those connections with young people.