All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 25, 2021

Student photographer Anna Estes featured at Catapult Creative House

"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau. Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and experiencing the new restaurants, boutiques, art and events that are coming to life in this community, but what I fear is that people don't care about the history that happened 40, 50, 60 years ago and they don't think that right now is history. ...

Southeast Arrow
story image illustation
Submitted by Anna Estes

"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and experiencing the new restaurants, boutiques, art and events that are coming to life in this community, but what I fear is that people don't care about the history that happened 40, 50, 60 years ago and they don't think that right now is history. To me, Southeast Missouri is a place of preservation, memorializing the ghosts of places and what they once meant to people. It started with me spending my weekends strapped with a couple of Fujifilm disposable cameras, driving around Cape and referring to notes where I had typed obscure notes only I could understand. Such as, 'buildings on corner by new courthouse' or 'by high school with garage and old cars.' This project expanded beyond just capturing buildings to also preserving old pictures, film slides, postcards, and whatever else may be a forgotten medium. This little thing that started as a weekend activity became a core part of what I am always thinking about — constantly keeping my eyes peeled for those forgotten and unseen buildings, having a sense of purpose to preserve people and places, learning their history, and breathing new life into them."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy