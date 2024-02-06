The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a ruling earlier this month that parents can be sent to jail if their children miss too much school, backing a law that parents argued was unconstitutionally vague.

In a 6-0 decision released just before the start of the school year, the court ruled in favor of school districts' authority to define regular attendance policy and to recommend parents for prosecution of the law.

Locally, Cape Girardeau and Jackson school officials have referred cases to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, but they say communication is the key to avoiding charges if students are approaching too many missed days. They say criminal referrals are made as a last resort.

Two single mothers from Lebanon, Missouri, appealed their cases to the Supreme Court. Caitlyn Williams was sentenced to seven days in jail after her daughter missed 16 days of kindergarten, while Tamarae LaRue was given two years of probation after an initial sentence of 15 days in jail. Her son missed 13 days of school.

In both cases, the parents notified the schools of some absences, but not all.

The legal hangup over the state truancy law at least partially centered on the words "on a regular basis." The court wrote, "When measured by common understanding and practices, no Missouri parent would conclude attendance 'on a regular basis' means anything less than having their child go to school on those days the school is in session."

The attorneys argued that "regular" means 90% of the days the school is scheduled.

Truancy referrals were paused during the pandemic, but legal actions resumed last year. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said his office received 28 referrals alleging the violation of Missouri's truancy statute over the last school year. Of those referrals, his office filed charges in 24 cases. Welker said five of those were concluded with a sentence, with 19 still pending in the courts.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts use automated systems to contact parents when their students hit a certain number of days missed.

In Cape Girardeau, for instance, parents are called by a school employee after a student has missed three, five, seven and 10 days of absences. After the seventh and 10th absences, a staff member will visit the home of the child and a juvenile officer will be called. Once a student reaches 11 days, the school will notify the prosecutor's office and a hotline call will be made to the children's division of the Department of Social Services.

Mandy Keys, assistant superintendent at Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said in an interview that most of the cases that reach legal intervention are cases where parents cannot be reached or do not respond to the communications from the district.

Keys said each case is evaluated on its own merit.