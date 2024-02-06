Strong April for Cape Girardeau County tax collection

All four funds monitored by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson posted notable year-over-year increases in April.
Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show the general sales tax with revenue of $715,762.80 in April, up 14.18% from the same month in 2021.
Year-to-date for 2022, the tax has brought in revenue of $2,886,160.22 -- up nearly 10% compared to 2021, representing the strongest collection in this fund for the initial four months of the year since at least 2017.
Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition One revenue, primarily funding road and bridge work, was $715,764.25 in April, up 9.9% from April 2021's $626,890.64. (Year to date: $2,886,120.20.)
Proposition One was narrowly approved by county voters in an Aug. 8, 2006, plebiscite, 50.7% to 49.3%.
Law enforcement public safety tax, approved by county voters June 2, 2020, brought in $714,563.21 in April, up 15.86% from the same month a year ago. (Year to date: $2,875,298.)
County use tax revenue on out-of-state and online purchases stood at $240,009.75 in April, up 13.3% from April 2021's $211,827.95. (Year to date: $1,088,681.01.)
