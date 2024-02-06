Strong April for Cape Girardeau County tax collection

All four funds monitored by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson posted notable year-over-year increases in April.

Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show the general sales tax with revenue of $715,762.80 in April, up 14.18% from the same month in 2021.

Year-to-date for 2022, the tax has brought in revenue of $2,886,160.22 -- up nearly 10% compared to 2021, representing the strongest collection in this fund for the initial four months of the year since at least 2017.