Stooges in Jackson under new ownership

Stooges Restaurant in Jackson is under new ownership. Ron Cook, owner for 17 years, sold Stooges to former Jackson police officer Rodney Barnes, who said he plans to preserve what has made Stooges an ï¿½iconicï¿½ Jackson eatery: a neighborhood place people can go to meet and make friends.
Barnes describes himself as a foodie who enjoys cooking, but more than that, he wants to push boundaries and experiment with what he likes to eat.
He also wants to maintain Stoogesï¿½ reputation as a live music venue.
And, he said, heï¿½ll keep the bar stocked with well drinks and beer ï¿½ he plans to apply for a full liquor license.
As to why he wanted to make the shift from police officer to restaurant owner, Barnes said, ï¿½It was time to follow my passion.ï¿½
Cook wanted to sell, he said, and he wanted to buy.
Barnes retired as a captain with the Jackson police force after 21 years, he said, and spent the last couple of years working at Washington University in St. Louis.
Then this opportunity came up in Jackson, and he couldnï¿½t resist, he said.
ï¿½Iï¿½m not a restaurateur,ï¿½ Barnes said, ï¿½but I know people, food and music.ï¿½
Later, he said, ï¿½Food and music make people happy.ï¿½
ï¿½The thing with Stooges is, you can be a business or a true part of a community,ï¿½ Barnes said. ï¿½Stooges does a lot in that area, and I want to continue that, even expand it.ï¿½
Barnes pointed to the annual holiday dinner Stooges has put on since 2015 as a prime example of the kind of community work he wants to continue.
Barnes also wants to bring his passion for animal rescues into the mix.
And thereï¿½s the food.
ï¿½Weï¿½re keeping the fish and burgers,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Weï¿½re going to up our game but keep it affordable.ï¿½
Customers might see Asian-inspired dishes on the specials board, he said, or pasta dishes, or Mexican.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve traveled extensively, eaten everything I could get my hands on and brought back what I liked,ï¿½ Barnes said.
Barnes is a regular at an Italian restaurant on The Hill in St. Louis, he said, and from the first time he walked in, they treated him like family.
ï¿½I want to keep that going at Stooges,ï¿½ Barnes said.
Heï¿½s also excited to join the historic uptown Jackson scene, he said, and to get involved with the chamber of commerce and other organizations.
Since the restaurant is near the uptown district, at 507 W. Main St., he said it makes perfect sense.
ï¿½Iï¿½m a firm believer that all businesses thrive when we work together,ï¿½ he said.
ï¿½Ron has given me a great foundation,ï¿½ Barnes said. ï¿½This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.ï¿½
He added, ï¿½Weï¿½re going to keep it going, and weï¿½re going to keep it good.ï¿½
Cook posted on his Facebook page earlier this month ï¿½The last 17 years with Stooges have been great and Stooges will get even better as fresh blood takes over. Rodney is a very good cook; Iï¿½m leaving the business in great hands.ï¿½
Barnes said the restaurant will close briefly for some remodeling to expand the kitchen and streamline the dï¿½cor.
