Stooges in Jackson under new ownership

Stooges Restaurant in Jackson is under new ownership. Ron Cook, owner for 17 years, sold Stooges to former Jackson police officer Rodney Barnes, who said he plans to preserve what has made Stooges an ï¿½iconicï¿½ Jackson eatery: a neighborhood place people can go to meet and make friends.

Barnes describes himself as a foodie who enjoys cooking, but more than that, he wants to push boundaries and experiment with what he likes to eat.

He also wants to maintain Stoogesï¿½ reputation as a live music venue.

Ron Cook leans against the outside bar while listening to The Real Deal perform Thursday during his final night as owner of Stooges Restaurant in Jackson. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

And, he said, heï¿½ll keep the bar stocked with well drinks and beer ï¿½ he plans to apply for a full liquor license.

As to why he wanted to make the shift from police officer to restaurant owner, Barnes said, ï¿½It was time to follow my passion.ï¿½

Cook wanted to sell, he said, and he wanted to buy.

Rodney Barnes, the new owner of Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, stocks the outside bar with six-packs of Bud Light while serving patrons Thursday during Ron Cook's final night as owner of the restaurant. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Barnes retired as a captain with the Jackson police force after 21 years, he said, and spent the last couple of years working at Washington University in St. Louis.

Then this opportunity came up in Jackson, and he couldnï¿½t resist, he said.

ï¿½Iï¿½m not a restaurateur,ï¿½ Barnes said, ï¿½but I know people, food and music.ï¿½

Later, he said, ï¿½Food and music make people happy.ï¿½

ï¿½The thing with Stooges is, you can be a business or a true part of a community,ï¿½ Barnes said. ï¿½Stooges does a lot in that area, and I want to continue that, even expand it.ï¿½

Barnes pointed to the annual holiday dinner Stooges has put on since 2015 as a prime example of the kind of community work he wants to continue.

Barnes also wants to bring his passion for animal rescues into the mix.