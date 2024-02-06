The Circuit Court of Pemiscot County appointed Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver as Special P.A. in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10 homicide of Randy Thomas.

Oliver was appointed to the case Thursday because of the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Office "recusing themselves due to a conflict," according to a statement released Tuesday by Oliver's office.

"I appreciate the level of trust and confidence placed in me by the Pemiscot County Circuit Court to serve the interests of justice where their prosecutor is unable to serve," Oliver said in the release concerning the appointment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the release, and Oliver stated he is currently reviewing the case file and considering filing additional charges.

Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michael Coleman, who has served in law enforcement for approximately 22 years, listed the following details of the case in the probable cause statement filed by the sheriff's office:

Coleman stated he has probable-cause to believe Elizabeth Paige Bridges, a 28-year-old Hayti, Missouri, woman, committed the crime of assault in the first-degree and armed criminal action in Pemiscot County.

Pemiscot County dispatch received a call of a person stabbed and possibly run over by a vehicle at about 11:25 p.m. July 10 at 507 E. McKinley St. in Hayti.

The caller also reported the suspect left in an unknown make or model black car.

Upon arrival, officers located a white male identified as Randy Thomas lying on the floor inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead from his injuries at approximately 12:06 a.m. July 11.

Once it was learned the victim died because of the injuries sustained, a homicide investigation was conducted and multiple individuals who were at the residence were taken to the Hayti Police Department where interviews were conducted with possible witnesses.