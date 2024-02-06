Seven decades of service to upholding the rule of law earned Stephen Limbaugh Sr. the Southeast Missourian's 2021 Spirit of America Award.

Limbaugh is a military veteran and later this year will mark 70 years as a lawyer, serving 25 of those as a federal judge. At 93, he's still active, showing up to the law firm bearing his name, dressed as his father told him to many years ago.

"He said, 'Look, if you are going to be a lawyer, you have to at least look like one. So, you are going to wear a shirt and a tie and a coat every day, and you're going to work on Saturday," Limbaugh said, noting a strong work ethic has served him well in his career.

Stephen Limbaugh Sr.

Nominated for the award by Robbie Guard of Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, Limbaugh has done important work, Guard said.

"His story of service to our city, county, state and federal court system is well documented, and the upholding of American law is one of, if not the, most important facet of American culture."

Beyond his work, Limbaugh's jovial nature is obvious, Guard added.

"Abraham Lincoln once said, 'Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be,' and if anyone has had two minutes with Judge Limbaugh, they would know that he made up his mind long ago to live a happy, meaningful life," he said.

The Southeast Missourian will donate $1,000 to the Lions Club in honor of Limbaugh, who will receive the award at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July event Sunday.

Stephen Limbaugh Sr. stands beside the sign that hung in front of the family law firm when he joined the firm in 1951. Rick Fahr

Education

It's impossible to know what would have happened had Limbaugh been born even a few months earlier, but by virtue of his age, he was unable to enlist in the U.S. Navy until after he graduated from high school in May 1945. Before he could finish initial training and be assigned to a ship, World War II ended. He never deployed in combat. Limbaugh said he served 18 months of stateside duty, most of that at Naval Air Station New Orleans. He left the military in 1946.

"I'm glad I did it. Everybody was in the military then. Guys in my high school class went into all branches of the service," he noted. "It was just an accident of birth that I didn't go overseas."

After separating from the Navy, Limbaugh returned home to put to use his GI Bill. He entered what is now-Southeast Missouri State University and amassed 90 credit hours before entering law school at University of Missouri. SEMO's dean of students at the time, Forrest Rose, helped Limbaugh earn an undergraduate degree using coursework from his first year in law school, and so it was that in 1951, he had completed an undergraduate degree and earned his law degree.

He joined his father in practice.

Over the years, he served as Cape Girardeau city attorney and Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney. He is a lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Presidential appointment

In 1983, an appointment to the federal judiciary from President Ronald Reagan would change Limbaugh's career arc. He said such appointments are multifaceted.

"It's political. If they say it's not, they're being a little facetious about it," he noted. "A lot of people think they got one of those jobs because they were probably the best lawyer around, but if you had a few politics behind you, that helped."

Limbaugh had earned his political stripes working on campaigns for Sen. Jack Danforth, who pushed Limbaugh for the bench.

For the most part, Limbaugh worked out of St. Louis for his 25 years as a federal judge, but he split his time between there and Cape Girardeau.