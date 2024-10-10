Stephen Limbaugh III performs at White House holiday party

Stephen Limbaugh III ï¿½ pianist, Southeast Missouri native and son of U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ï¿½ performed at the White House as part of a holiday party Tuesday.

ï¿½Because I was a musician associated with Republican politics, my name was sort of on the radar for people who program events for the White House,ï¿½ Stephen Limbaugh III said Friday in a phone interview.

He received an invitation in August to apply to perform at the White House, he said.

In late October, he had been selected to perform at one of the Christmas parties held in the East Room of the White House.

Once Thanksgiving Day hits, all the way up until a week before Christmas Day, thereï¿½s a party held at the White House every day, Limbaugh said.

ï¿½They do that because you canï¿½t have everybody there at the same time, and you canï¿½t leave anybody out,ï¿½ he said.

Limbaugh said his portion was heavy on holiday music, including ï¿½everything that you could imagine,ï¿½ from ï¿½The Nutcracker,ï¿½ï¿½ all the way to ï¿½Charlie Brown.ï¿½

And while performing the Charlie Brown theme portion, Limbaugh said, two of the Secret Service agents who were standing in the other room came in and gave him ï¿½a big thumbs up.ï¿½