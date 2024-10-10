All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 17, 2018

Stephen Limbaugh III performs at White House holiday party

Stephen Limbaugh III ï¿½ pianist, Southeast Missouri native and son of U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ï¿½ performed at the White House as part of a holiday party Tuesday. ï¿½Because I was a musician associated with Republican politics, my name was sort of on the radar for people who program events for the White House,ï¿½ Stephen Limbaugh III said Friday in a phone interview...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Stephen Limbaugh III performs Dec. 11 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Stephen Limbaugh III performs Dec. 11 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.Submitted

Stephen Limbaugh III ï¿½ pianist, Southeast Missouri native and son of U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ï¿½ performed at the White House as part of a holiday party Tuesday.

ï¿½Because I was a musician associated with Republican politics, my name was sort of on the radar for people who program events for the White House,ï¿½ Stephen Limbaugh III said Friday in a phone interview.

He received an invitation in August to apply to perform at the White House, he said.

In late October, he had been selected to perform at one of the Christmas parties held in the East Room of the White House.

Once Thanksgiving Day hits, all the way up until a week before Christmas Day, thereï¿½s a party held at the White House every day, Limbaugh said.

ï¿½They do that because you canï¿½t have everybody there at the same time, and you canï¿½t leave anybody out,ï¿½ he said.

Limbaugh said his portion was heavy on holiday music, including ï¿½everything that you could imagine,ï¿½ from ï¿½The Nutcracker,ï¿½ï¿½ all the way to ï¿½Charlie Brown.ï¿½

And while performing the Charlie Brown theme portion, Limbaugh said, two of the Secret Service agents who were standing in the other room came in and gave him ï¿½a big thumbs up.ï¿½

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Limbaugh said, ï¿½They loved it.ï¿½

Playing at the White House was very different, he said, when comparing it to times he performed at the Golden Globes or Emmys.

ï¿½There is definitely a degree of exclusivity involved in it,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½But a Hollywood exclusivity and a political exclusivity are very different things.ï¿½

Limbaugh said he enjoyed performing at the White House more than any other type of performance. He felt a sense of freedom with what he wanted to program for his portion of the partyï¿½s entertainment, he said.

He doesnï¿½t think he will ever get used to having nerves before a show, Limbaugh said.

ï¿½But, once Iï¿½m seated and the program is underway, all of that dissipates and you just get in the zone,ï¿½ he said.

Limbaugh began playing piano at the age of 11, and ï¿½took to it fairly quickly.ï¿½ He attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and followed his then-passion to perform in bands in Los Angeles, before making the switch to classical music, all while starting his own YouTube channel.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy