"The officer is conscious and alert and expected to recover," Bennett's post said.

The incident occurred at the suspect's parents' home, and his parents tried to aid the officer, according to an Associated Press report.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office pending formal charges.

"I'd ask that you please say a prayer for our officer, who did absolutely nothing to provoke this attack," Bennett's post read. "I'd also like to thank the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital for all of their help and professional conduct."