NewsApril 17, 2021
Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attack
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

A Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight.

According to a social media post made by Ste. Genevieve police chief Eric Bennett, the officer was responding to a peace disturbance call, something Bennett wrote is typically low-risk. When the officer approached the residence, he was confronted by a man holding an ignited Molotov cocktail that he threw at the officer. The bottle, containing a flammable liquid, burst when it hit the officer.

The officer suffered significant burns to his arm and torso and was flown to Mercy Hospital, formerly St. John's Mercy Medical Center, in St. Louis for treatment.

"The officer is conscious and alert and expected to recover," Bennett's post said.

The incident occurred at the suspect's parents' home, and his parents tried to aid the officer, according to an Associated Press report.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office pending formal charges.

"I'd ask that you please say a prayer for our officer, who did absolutely nothing to provoke this attack," Bennett's post read. "I'd also like to thank the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office and Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital for all of their help and professional conduct."

Local News
