All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2018

Ste. Genevieve gets national park designation

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Ste. Genevieve is getting a national park designation. The long-sought formation of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park was signed into law in March. The designation authorizes the National Park Service to acquire about 13 acres for inclusion in the park, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Ste. Genevieve is getting a national park designation.

The long-sought formation of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park was signed into law in March. The designation authorizes the National Park Service to acquire about 13 acres for inclusion in the park, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Getting the designation was the culmination of decades of effort local officials hope will bring more tourists to the small Mississippi River town where French houses date back centuries.

Congress ordered the U.S. Department of Interior in 2005 to study whether part of the city and county meet federal criteria to be included in the national park system. The 2010 study was supposed to take three years, but it wasn't until 2015 the park service released its findings, declaring dozens of properties as historically significant and suitable for a park designation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The park will likely open in a few years, and specifics about how it will function remain largely unknown.

"We want to see things happen at a fast pace, but I don't think you can do that, especially when you're dealing with the federal government," said Paul Hassler, the city's mayor. "There are things that have to be in place and it's going to take some time."

The original Ste. Genevieve was founded in the 1700s -- the first permanent European settlement in what is now Missouri. The town is known for its historic colonial French architecture, and depends heavily on tourism for revenue.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy