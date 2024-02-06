All sections
NewsMay 16, 2017
Ste. Genevieve firm awarded contract for Jackson water-main project
Plans are moving ahead for water-main replacement in Jackson. Four companies placed bids, and Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the overseeing engineer on the project, gave an estimated cost of $1,148,107.80. Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, submitted the low bid on the project of $752,972.10, which was 34 percent below the estimate...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Plans are moving ahead for water-main replacement in Jackson.

Four companies placed bids, and Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the overseeing engineer on the project, gave an estimated cost of $1,148,107.80.

Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, submitted the low bid on the project of $752,972.10, which was 34 percent below the estimate.

The board approved an ordinance to enter a contract with Jokerst on the project.

Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting services at $60 per hour for the water-line work.

Power-plant upgrades

Planned upgrades to the city's power-plant substation are moving ahead as well.

Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, submitted a bid of $631,497, which was accepted.

The amount includes labor and materials for planned upgrades to the substation's electrical system and the west substation.

Historic preservation committee

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs made appointments to the city's historic preservation commission.

The commission will oversee the uptown Jackson historic district.

Craig Milde was appointed for a one-year term ending April 2018, Tony Thompson and Terri Tomlin for two-year terms ending April 2019, and Bob Schooley and Greg Yielding for three-year terms ending April 2020.

Alderman David Reiminger will serve as liaison member.

Playground donation

The board approved a donation of new playground equipment near the municipal bandshell.

Construction likely will be completed before 2018.

Community surveys

Hahs said more than 450 community surveys have been returned. The deadline for responses is May 31.

City park restroom

During a study session, the board heard proposals for sewer specifications for a proposed restroom in Jackson City Park.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com (573) 388-3630

Local News
