Ste. Genevieve firm awarded contract for Jackson water-main project

Plans are moving ahead for water-main replacement in Jackson.

Four companies placed bids, and Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the overseeing engineer on the project, gave an estimated cost of $1,148,107.80.

Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, submitted the low bid on the project of $752,972.10, which was 34 percent below the estimate.

The board approved an ordinance to enter a contract with Jokerst on the project.

Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting services at $60 per hour for the water-line work.

Power-plant upgrades

Planned upgrades to the city's power-plant substation are moving ahead as well.

Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, submitted a bid of $631,497, which was accepted.

The amount includes labor and materials for planned upgrades to the substation's electrical system and the west substation.

Historic preservation committee

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs made appointments to the city's historic preservation commission.