Ste. Genevieve firm awarded contract for Jackson water-main project

Plans are moving ahead for water-main replacement in Jackson.
Four companies placed bids, and Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the overseeing engineer on the project, gave an estimated cost of $1,148,107.80.
Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, submitted the low bid on the project of $752,972.10, which was 34 percent below the estimate.
The board approved an ordinance to enter a contract with Jokerst on the project.
Strickland Engineering of Jackson will provide consulting services at $60 per hour for the water-line work.
Planned upgrades to the city's power-plant substation are moving ahead as well.
Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, submitted a bid of $631,497, which was accepted.
The amount includes labor and materials for planned upgrades to the substation's electrical system and the west substation.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs made appointments to the city's historic preservation commission.
The commission will oversee the uptown Jackson historic district.
Craig Milde was appointed for a one-year term ending April 2018, Tony Thompson and Terri Tomlin for two-year terms ending April 2019, and Bob Schooley and Greg Yielding for three-year terms ending April 2020.
Alderman David Reiminger will serve as liaison member.
The board approved a donation of new playground equipment near the municipal bandshell.
Construction likely will be completed before 2018.
Hahs said more than 450 community surveys have been returned. The deadline for responses is May 31.
During a study session, the board heard proposals for sewer specifications for a proposed restroom in Jackson City Park.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com (573) 388-3630