Stay-at-home families share their smiles and stories

People across the United States are staying home in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

The same is true of many in Cape Girardeau County. The statewide "stay at home" order for Missouri went into effect Monday after being issued by Gov. Mike Parson.

The Southeast Missourian decided to produce a portrait series featuring a few of those local people.

Gail Lowrance of Cape Girardeau started staying at home March 16. She's taken drives, but said she hasn't been around others or gone out shopping.

"It's been difficult, you know, not being around friends," Lowrance said. "Family adjustments, that's hard."

Above left: Siblings, from left, Asher Robinson, 3; Tiana Bowman; Talia Bowman, 15; and Bethani Robinson, 6; pose for a portrait Tuesday at their Cape Girardeau home.

She said she was originally supposed to fly to California to see her grandson, but the trip got canceled. Her daughter is expecting twins in Tennessee, and she said she'll likely miss the delivery.

"It's our obligation, and it's the least we can do," Lowrance said about staying at home. "I think it's the right thing to do, and I rely on the experts to tell me because that's not my decision to make."

Becki Robinson has been working from her Cape Girardeau home and four of her children have been home as well.