States poised to take up fight over partisan gerrymandering

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The battle for political advantage in state capitols is poised to become more intense after the U.S. Supreme Court declared federal judges have no role in settling disputes over partisan gerrymandering.

The ruling this week could empower Republicans and Democrats who hold full control of state legislatures and governor's offices to become even more aggressive in drawing districts to their benefit after the 2020 census.

It could shift legal challenges against partisan gerrymandering to state courts and prompt more efforts to reform redistricting procedures through amendments to state constitutions.

Ultimately, it also could mean voters upset with the party in power must seek change the old-fashioned way -- by electing different lawmakers, no matter how difficult that might seem in heavily gerrymandered districts.

"It just means the next elections are even more important," said Mindy Nagel, a Cincinnati Democrat whose home is split between two Republican-held congressional districts. "We need to focus on state politics big time."

Ohio is one of several states immediately affected by the Supreme Court's ruling, which overturned lower court decisions North Carolina Republicans and Maryland Democrats had unconstitutionally gerrymandered congressional districts to their political advantage.

Writing for the court's 5-4 majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said although the cases provided "blatant examples of partisanship driving districting decisions," federal courts have no authority to determine whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

The ruling is likely to lead to the dismissal of similar federal lawsuits in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Courts in Michigan and Ohio had ordered new districts to be drawn for the 2020 elections after ruling Republican officials engaged in illegal partisan gerrymandering. A retrial on a partisan gerrymandering claim in Wisconsin had been scheduled to begin in July.

Instead, the 2020 elections will proceed under the same districts used for the past decade. An Associated Press statistical analysis of the 2016 and 2018 elections found congressional districts in North Carolina and Ohio produced a consistent advantage for Republicans. The AP's analysis also found a persistent Republican advantage in state House or Assembly districts in Michigan and Wisconsin.

"The fact that these districts aren't fairly drawn makes it a tough slog for us," Michigan Democratic Party chairwoman Lavora Barnes said. "But we feel good that there are places in Michigan, despite the gerrymandered districts, where we can make inroads and where we can win seats that have been drawn specifically for Republicans to win."

Michigan Democrats have said much the same thing before -- with little to show for it in the state legislature.

But "if voters are sufficiently ticked off ... they may often be able to overcome partisan gerrymandering through sheer electoral force," said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles who tracks redistricting nationwide. "It's not realistic to expect that would happen everywhere, but it may happen in enough places to send a message."

In Ohio, which lost two U.S. House seats after the 2010 census, the map enacted by Republican officials led to a 12-4 Republican congressional majority that has stood since the 2012 elections. Last year, Republicans received 52% of the vote statewide but won 75% of the seats.

One of the biggest beneficiaries has been Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, whose Cincinnati-based district added GOP-dominated Warren County in the remapping. While Democrats have had the upper hand politically in the Cincinnati area in recent years, the city is divided between two GOP congressmen.