State's law on abortion could be triggered if Roe v. Wade falls

If U.S. Supreme Court justices effectively invalidate Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 7-2 decision legalizing abortion, a 2019 law passed by Missouri's General Assembly could be triggered -- which would prohibit the procedure to women after eight weeks of pregnancy.

History

On May 15, 2019, state senators approved House Bill 126, titled "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act," introduced by Rep. Nick Schroer of O'Fallon, Missouri, on a 24-10 vote.

Among those voting in favor was then-Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau.

Two days later, on March 17, the state House also gave its approval to Schroer's bill, 108-46.

Area representatives Barry Hovis, Rick Francis, Holly Thompson Rehder and Kathy Swan voted in the affirmative.

Swan is no longer in the legislature and Thompson Rehder took Wallingford's former senate seat.

Wallingford is now the director of the state department of revenue.

On May 24, Gov. Mike Parson signed the legislation into law but it did not go in effect.

The day before the bill was to be implemented, a federal judge blocked it, arguing many of the measure's provisions violate Roe v. Wade.

Since mid-2019, the measure has been before the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Among the 21 co-sponsors of Schroer's bill was District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater.