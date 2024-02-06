State will ease gas tax rebate process

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1.

"That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork from the gas station but we're going to trust people who report their receipts on the DOR form," said Wallingford, the former longtime lawmaker who has been departmental chief since late December.

The form Wallingford mentions is not yet available on DOR's website.

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. DOR expects to have a gas tax rebate form available on its website soon with instructions for motorists. Southeast Missourian file

"I think the Legislature is trying to revise what you need from the receipt because right now, it's very complicated. Many people have multiple cars and the way it is now, you must keep information separated. You might drive one car one day and another the next -- but you have to put down the VIN number, what (credit/debit) card was used, the date of purchase and the place of purchase," Wallingford said.

An early draft of the form currently requires the following information.

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Date of gas purchase

Name/address of seller

Name/address of buyer

Number of gallons purchased

Charged tax amount

"My understanding is lawmakers are trying to make reporting gas receipts simple and that's why we're holding off on printing the form. We want to see what the General Assembly ends up doing," Wallingford said.

"I would recommend motorists who want a refund should write down the information from their receipts and when a form becomes available, put the figures on it," he said, adding a Columbia, Missouri, TV station was inaccurate in reporting the form would be available by mid-May.

"I think we'll have it done sometime in June but we're going to wait on state lawmakers," Wallingford said.