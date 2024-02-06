All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 4, 2022
State will ease gas tax rebate process
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1. "That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork from the gas station but we're going to trust people who report their receipts on the DOR form," said Wallingford, the former longtime lawmaker who has been departmental chief since late December...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1.

"That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork from the gas station but we're going to trust people who report their receipts on the DOR form," said Wallingford, the former longtime lawmaker who has been departmental chief since late December.

The form Wallingford mentions is not yet available on DOR's website.

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. DOR expects to have a gas tax rebate form available on its website soon with instructions for motorists.
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. DOR expects to have a gas tax rebate form available on its website soon with instructions for motorists.Southeast Missourian file

"I think the Legislature is trying to revise what you need from the receipt because right now, it's very complicated. Many people have multiple cars and the way it is now, you must keep information separated. You might drive one car one day and another the next -- but you have to put down the VIN number, what (credit/debit) card was used, the date of purchase and the place of purchase," Wallingford said.

An early draft of the form currently requires the following information.

  • Vehicle identification number (VIN)
  • Date of gas purchase
  • Name/address of seller
  • Name/address of buyer
  • Number of gallons purchased
  • Charged tax amount

"My understanding is lawmakers are trying to make reporting gas receipts simple and that's why we're holding off on printing the form. We want to see what the General Assembly ends up doing," Wallingford said.

"I would recommend motorists who want a refund should write down the information from their receipts and when a form becomes available, put the figures on it," he said, adding a Columbia, Missouri, TV station was inaccurate in reporting the form would be available by mid-May.

"I think we'll have it done sometime in June but we're going to wait on state lawmakers," Wallingford said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lawmakers are set to recess May 13.

Tax history

Wallingford, who -- during his tenure as House District 147 member -- voted "yes" in July on the bill to raise the state's motor fuels tax from 17 cents to 29.5 cents a gallon over four years, remains bullish on the increase to pay for the state's infrastructure needs.

"I know when President Biden was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in January, a bridge collapsed just before he got there and 10 people were hurt. The first time a school bus falls due to a collapsed bridge, the phones of lawmakers will be ringing off the hook," he said.

The refund option was put in place last summer to ensure the gas tax bill's passage by reluctant state lawmakers.

Rep. Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) unsuccessfully proposed an amendment last week to pause the gas tax for two years if gas prices in Missouri were above $3.50 per gallon.

Walsh's amendment failed to win approval.

"We're talking about public safety here. Those who want to slow down or repeal the tax are being very short sighted," Wallingford said.

State finances

"The (state) Senate has advanced a $46 billion budget for the coming fiscal year. When I went to the Legislature in 2011, I think the budget topped out at $29 billion. I could hardly believe that spending had grown that much," Wallingford said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy