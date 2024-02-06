All sections
March 11, 2021

State vaccination plan prepares to enter new segment

The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will enter a new segment next week, and the first Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination clinics have been set. Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in “critical infrastructure.” ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will enter a new segment next week, and the first Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination clinics have been set.

Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in “critical infrastructure.” That group includes people working in the fields of:

  • education
  • child care
  • communications
  • dams sector
  • energy
  • food/agriculture
  • government
  • information technology
  • nuclear reactors, materials and waste
  • transportation systems
  • water and wastewater systems.

Earlier tiers and Phase 1A made eligible health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high-risk.

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced the move to Tier 3 on March 15 as part of the state’s three-phase plan to vaccinate all Missourians who wish to receive the vaccine. Phase 2 will make eligible those who are at increased risk. The final phase, 3, will be the general population. Officials have said they hope to complete the plan by summer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

First clinics

Saint Francis Medical Center announced Wednesday three clinics for next week at the hospital: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15; 2 to 6 p.m. March 16; and 2 to 6 p.m. March 19. An appointment is required. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958.

Southeast Hospital has not announced Tier 3 clinics.

To sign up for a vaccine dose, visit one of the following portals in surrounding Missouri counties:

The State of Missouri’s vaccine navigator, which includes statewide vaccine information, is online at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

Follow all of the Southeast Missourian's COVID-19 coverage at www.semissourian.com/coronavirus.

Local News
