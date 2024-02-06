State vaccination plan prepares to enter new segment

The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will enter a new segment next week, and the first Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination clinics have been set.

Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in “critical infrastructure.” That group includes people working in the fields of:

education

child care

communications

dams sector

energy

food/agriculture

government

information technology

nuclear reactors, materials and waste

transportation systems

water and wastewater systems.

Earlier tiers and Phase 1A made eligible health care workers, emergency service providers and those at high-risk.

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced the move to Tier 3 on March 15 as part of the state’s three-phase plan to vaccinate all Missourians who wish to receive the vaccine. Phase 2 will make eligible those who are at increased risk. The final phase, 3, will be the general population. Officials have said they hope to complete the plan by summer.