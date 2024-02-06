State treasurer brings unclaimed property auction to Cape

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek is in Cape Girardeau to host the department's annual unclaimed property auction.

The auction began Wednesday, Sept. 27, and continues Thursday, Sept 28, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Convention Center, located at 3351 Percy Drive.

The unclaimed property auction features a wide range of collectibles, antiques and jewelry, including a rare 1913 pilgrimage journal to Rome in the books section; a five-piece Great Depression coin set from 1929, which includes a wheat penny, buffalo nickel, mercury dime, a $1 Liberty Head gold coin from 1853 and a complete set of U.S. proof coins from 1973 to 1980; and a white gold pearl bracelet with matching earrings. A total of 2,100 lots will be auctioned during this two-day event.

All items are authenticated by an actuary and priced before the auction.

"We have an actuary who comes in and gives us a reasonable market value for items before we put them on the auction so we have a good understanding of what something is going to be sold for. That's where the bidding will start from," Malek said.

The auction features items from safe deposit boxes from all over the state. Under state law, when there is five years of inactivity for safe deposit boxes, Missouri financial institutions have to return the content of those boxes to the state. Then, the treasurer is responsible for safeguarding the content of the boxes until the rightful owner can be found, Malek said.

"This is a several-year process. Each year we receive around 1,000 safe deposit boxes from across the state. Once we complete an exhaustive search for the rightful owner and we are unable to find the rightful owner, then we turn it in for an auction," he said.

Malek explained that these items and the revenue generated by the auction never become the state's property.