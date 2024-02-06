State sends more ambulances to transport COVID-19 cases

LIBERTY, Mo. — Thirty ambulances and more than 60 medical personnel will be stationed across Missouri to help transport COVID-19 patients to other regions if nearby hospitals are too full to admit them, Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday.

Parson said the mutual aid ambulances were to begin arriving Friday in five districts from across the state and will operate anywhere they are needed through Sept. 5.

The state sent ambulances from Arkansas to Springfield in mid-July when that region began straining under new COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

"These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed," Parson said in a statement. "Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state."

The move comes as Missouri on Friday reported a seven-day average of 2,069 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number since Jan. 12 when the seven-day average was 2,348, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded ambulance strike teams were expected to begin transporting patients as early as Saturday. The teams will initially be positioned in Kansas City, and in northeast, southwest, south-central and northwest Missouri.

Several chief medical officers in Kansas City-area hospitals said during a video conference with area leaders Friday the hospitals are reaching capacity and have had to divert patients several times in recent weeks. They also said they are having staffing concerns as employees either have COVID-19 or are quarantining because of close contact.