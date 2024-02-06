State senator to keynote SEMO's MLK Jr. dinner

The release said Williams has represented the 14th District in St. Louis County since 2018 and is the first Black male to serve in the Missouri Senate in two decades.

In addition to legislative duties, Williams hosts the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the State Capitol, serves as a board director for People's Health Center and is also a member of the advisory boards for Alzheimer's Association, Refuge and Restoration and St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit semo.edu/mlk or call (573) 651-2626.