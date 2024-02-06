All sections
September 22, 2023

State senator to keynote SEMO's MLK Jr. dinner

Missouri state Sen. Brian Williams will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration dinner Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the university, the dinner is a SEMO tradition celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The release states the theme for the event is "Building Community Through Service".

The release said Williams has represented the 14th District in St. Louis County since 2018 and is the first Black male to serve in the Missouri Senate in two decades.

In addition to legislative duties, Williams hosts the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the State Capitol, serves as a board director for People's Health Center and is also a member of the advisory boards for Alzheimer's Association, Refuge and Restoration and St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit semo.edu/mlk or call (573) 651-2626.


