State Reps. Burger, Brown recall chaos at Chiefs parade

It was meant to be a day of celebration in Kansas City.

The sun was out, spirits were high and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with their fans, were commemorating the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years.

Then, gunshots rang out, draping a dark cloud over the event. One person was killed and 22 injured during the incident that allegedly stemmed from an argument. Two adults have since been charged with gun-related offenses as well as resisting arrest.

District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger was at the event with his 14-year-old grandson. Neither knew about the shooting until after they had left and Burger began receiving text messages asking if he was OK.

"We could see the players. We weren't 125 feet from them, listening to them talk. When it got over, they started blowing that confetti in the air and that stuff is as aggravating as can be because it's dusty. It went down my neck and, what little hair I've got, it was in my hair. I told my grandson, I said, 'Let's leave,'" Burger said. "We walk into Union Station and we're about to the bottom of the escalators when the SWAT team is running up the steps. Somebody said, 'What's the SWAT team doing?' And I said, 'I guess they're going up to make sure the players get to the buses OK.' We didn't know what happened. We walked out of the building, walked across a big parking lot and got on a bus. By that time my phone's blowing up from the Capitol from people that know I'm attending the event, and from Southeast Missouri where we live, asking if we were OK and we don't even know anything happened."

Chris Brown

District 16 Rep. Chris Brown of Kansas City wasn't so lucky.

Brown, his wife and two children were walking into Union Station together when Brown saw people jumping the barricade near the stage. Not knowing what was going on, Brown headed to the restroom.

"Me being 58 years old, I felt like I had better go to the restroom before we go get on these buses," Brown said. "When we went into Union Station, it was still OK. There was no panic in there. Well, going to the restroom turned out to be a mistake."

Suddenly, pandemonium broke out.

"It was like a scene out of a movie," Brown said. "I mean, there was just a mass of people coming down that hallway shouting, screaming and somebody yelling 'shooter'. People are in panic mode coming down that hallway and you're just kind of swept along with it. The only thing I'm thinking is, 'Oh my gosh, my wife and kids are out there.'"