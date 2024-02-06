A bill proposed by District 147 state Rep. John Voss would add marijuana to the list of controlled substances that would violate an employer's drug-free workplace policy.

House Bill 2135 would repeal two sections (287.120 and 287.140) of the existing Workers' Compensation Law and replace them to include language specifying marijuana — in addition to alcohol and other non-prescribed controlled drugs — as a substance that would violate an employer's drug-free workplace policy if found in an employee's system at the time of injury or death.

"A gray area kind of exists today with regard to the Workers' Compensation Act, and so the language that I've put in House Bill 2135 would simply add marijuana to the existing alcohol and non-prescribed controlled substances that, if an employer has a drug-free workplace policy, those then would provide a rebuttable presumption for a reduction in benefits to an employee if there's an accident when they're on the job," Voss said.

"In other words, if you are drinking and doing something on the job and you are impaired — you're over .08 — then you will probably forfeit some if not all of your benefits. We're just trying to add marijuana to that list of items."

The bill — which is similar to HB 1990 proposed by District 62 state Rep. Sherri Gallick — states if an employee gets injured or dies with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their system, their compensation would be reduced by 50%. However, if an injury or death is caused directly by an employee's use of marijuana, no benefits would be received.

In addition, if an employee refuses to take a drug test as requested by an employer, benefits can be forfeited if there is a good reason to suspect marijuana use.