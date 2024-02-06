State of emergency extended as virus hits Missouri hospitals

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday extended Missouri's state of emergency through March as hospitals struggled to keep up with a rise in coronavirus cases.

Although there are sufficient beds for patients, some hospitals don't have enough staff to treat the increasing number of sick people, Parson said.

The state is considering sending in the military and asking for help from medical workers in other states to supplement hospital staffing, he said.

Coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations are all up.

According to data from the state health department, 27,358 new virus infections were reported in the past week. That's more than 3,900 new cases a day on average.

For context, Parson said more new cases were reported in October than during the first eight months of the pandemic in Missouri, and new cases in November have already surpassed October.