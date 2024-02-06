State House District 151 will take in part of Cape County

Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting.

New boundaries for state House districts within Cape Girardeau County are shown in this graphic. District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman E. Morse, will include a section of Cape County for the first time beginning in January because of redistricting. Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office

District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and will include the communities of Allenville, Delta and Whitewater.

Previous boundaries for state House districts in Cape Girardeau County are outdated as of today's election. Previously, there were two districts in the county -- 146 and 147. In January, thanks to redistricting because of population growth, there will be three -- 146, 147 and 151. Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office

Also part of the realigned district are Delta School District and a small part of Advance School District.

"We did not receive the updated district boundaries when it was time to send out voter ID cards this year," said Allen Seabaugh, the county's chief deputy county clerk.