State House District 151 will take in part of Cape County

Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting.
District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and will include the communities of Allenville, Delta and Whitewater.
Also part of the realigned district are Delta School District and a small part of Advance School District.
"We did not receive the updated district boundaries when it was time to send out voter ID cards this year," said Allen Seabaugh, the county's chief deputy county clerk.
Instead, Seabaugh said, the county informed voters of their correct House district when it mailed out voter reminder postcards July 15.
On Jan. 19, the 20-member House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission (HIBCC) formally redrew the boundaries for all 163 seats in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.
HIBCC's map was certified by Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft.
Advance, Missouri's Michael Moroni was the only regional representative on HIBCC.
