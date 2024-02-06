All sections
NewsAugust 2, 2022

State House District 151 will take in part of Cape County

Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting. District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and will include the communities of Allenville, Delta and Whitewater...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
State Rep. Herman Morse of Dexter (D-151) speaks Nov. 9, 2020, at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. Thanks to redistricting, District 151 will take in the southwest portion of Cape Girardeau County for the first time beginning in January.
State Rep. Herman Morse of Dexter (D-151) speaks Nov. 9, 2020, at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. Thanks to redistricting, District 151 will take in the southwest portion of Cape Girardeau County for the first time beginning in January.Courtesy Dexter Statesman

Dexter, Missouri-based state House District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman Morse, will gain territory in Cape Girardeau County come January thanks to redistricting.

New boundaries for state House districts within Cape Girardeau County are shown in this graphic. District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman E. Morse, will include a section of Cape County for the first time beginning in January because of redistricting.
New boundaries for state House districts within Cape Girardeau County are shown in this graphic. District 151, currently represented by Republican Herman E. Morse, will include a section of Cape County for the first time beginning in January because of redistricting.Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office

District 151 will take in the southwestern part of the county and will include the communities of Allenville, Delta and Whitewater.

Previous boundaries for state House districts in Cape Girardeau County are outdated as of today's election. Previously, there were two districts in the county -- 146 and 147. In January, thanks to redistricting because of population growth, there will be three -- 146, 147 and 151.
Previous boundaries for state House districts in Cape Girardeau County are outdated as of today's election. Previously, there were two districts in the county -- 146 and 147. In January, thanks to redistricting because of population growth, there will be three -- 146, 147 and 151.Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office

Also part of the realigned district are Delta School District and a small part of Advance School District.

"We did not receive the updated district boundaries when it was time to send out voter ID cards this year," said Allen Seabaugh, the county's chief deputy county clerk.

Instead, Seabaugh said, the county informed voters of their correct House district when it mailed out voter reminder postcards July 15.

Other changes

  • District 145: currently represented by the GOP's Rick Francis, the district will cover Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties. Madison and Bollinger counties will drop out of the district. Southern Bollinger will be represented in the reconfigured District 151, which also takes in Stoddard County.
  • District 146: currently represented by Republican Barry Hovis, the district takes most of Cape Girardeau County outside the City of Cape Girardeau. Hovis's residence is north of Whitewater and remains part of 146, even though the village itself is now part of District 151.
  • District 147: currently a vacant seat because of the December resignation of Wayne Wallingford will continue to comprise the City of Cape Girardeau.
  • District 148: currently represented by Jamie Burger will be made up of all of Scott County beginning in 2023.

On Jan. 19, the 20-member House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission (HIBCC) formally redrew the boundaries for all 163 seats in the lower chamber of the General Assembly.

HIBCC's map was certified by Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft.

Advance, Missouri's Michael Moroni was the only regional representative on HIBCC.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

