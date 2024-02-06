All sections
NewsNovember 4, 2022

State House District 147 nominees make final push

With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau. Elected officials in the General Assembly, House and Senate, earn the same official salary of $36,813 annually, according to Missouri Citizens Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The mid-term election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Locally, there is a race for the state House District 147 between Republican John Voss, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek.
The mid-term election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Locally, there is a race for the state House District 147 between Republican John Voss, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek. Southeast Missourian file

With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau.

Elected officials in the General Assembly, House and Senate, earn the same official salary of $36,813 annually, according to Missouri Citizens Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials — known colloquially as the state salary commission.

Three men seek the District 147 seat, which has been vacant since the Dec. 29 resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford, who became director of the state Department of Revenue.

John Voss
John Voss
Andy Leighton
Andy Leighton
Greg Tlapek
Greg Tlapek
  • Republican John Voss, retired Procter & Gamble manager and former Cape Girardeau City councilman.
  • Democrat Andy Leighton, a medical billing specialist.
  • Libertarian Greg Tlapek, a retired commodities broker.

Tlapek did not respond by presstime to an inquiry for his thoughts.

Wayne Wallingford said he read every bill introduced in the General Assembly and colleagues would consult him for his thoughts before casting a vote. Do you see yourself in a similar mold, as a kind of policy wonk?

  • Leighton: I will be interested in every word of every bill because, as they say, the devil is in the details. As for constituent service, fortunately the office comes with a staff person to assist in those situations.
  • Voss: I expect our elected officials to read every law or every proposal they vote on because I don't think you can do your job otherwise. I believe constituent service will be a pillar of my time in office and helping people understand how they can get help or services they need.
What will be "Job 1" as you take your seat in Jefferson City?

  • Leighton: My overall long-term goal is to build coalitions with other communities of interest. I would hope "day 1" would be filled with activities and connection-making, to build the coalitions necessary to get the work done. For example, on proper school funding. We're ranked 50th in the nation in paying teachers.
  • Voss: I have a lot to learn and I've been trying to get prepared. The most important thing I can do is listen and learn, to understand how state government works and, importantly, to develop friendships and relationships with members of both House and Senate. Legislating is a team sport (and) nothing in done in isolation or by an individual.

Do you have a special concern to address when you become District 147 representative?

  • Leighton: I'm going to represent the interests of our community — reducing gun violence, fighting the climate challenge, addressing public educators' pay, support for schools, among many other things our state legislature is not hearing. We must work together to put an end to Missouri's race to the bottom, which is destroying our ability to attract and retain both employers with future-oriented jobs and working families. We must stop attacking non-traditional family models and alternative lifestyles because we are literally running off our own children, our future. We must expand reproductive rights. We must begin to pivot away from fossil fuels and toward development of renewable energy.
  • Voss: I've not been shy about sharing my frustration about not having a representative (in District 147) today because the governor did not call a special election. I believe that statute ought to be changed to where there is a triggering effect so our most basic function of representation is restored or upheld.

Republicans are in the majority in both houses. Do you see yourself reaching across the aisle much to legislators of the other political party?

  • Leighton: Our campaigns, and the rhetoric around them, are too divisive. This general election race for District 147 has not seen that divisiveness, not like we see on TV in races across the country.
  • Voss: I think Missourians have more in common than we have differences. We simply need to take the time to listen to each other. Missourians want to be safe and free and be able to pursue their own dreams. I don't know that those are partisan issues. I do intend to try to find common ground and advance shared interests.

If you had your druthers, ideally on what committees would you like to serve in the Legislature?

  • Leighton: It's important to be on the Budget Committee, on Appropriations, where Wallingford previously served. Education would be a top priority, too.
  • Voss: I believe I have some skills and experience in the financial world, so serving on the Budget Committee is of interest, specifically the subcommittee on Appropriations for Education. I'm also very interested in transportation. I think most folks realize committee assignments are at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and I will serve at the pleasure of Rep. (Dean) Plocher. If he thinks my skills are useable in a different area, I'd be happy to do follow that direction. (Note: Rep. Plocher, R-Des Peres, was selected in mid-September to become speaker in 2023.)

We have a budget surplus in the state and because of this, just over a month ago, the legislature approved an income tax cut beginning in 2023. Was such a cut the right thing to do given today's economic uncertainties?

  • Leighton: I think it is ironic the state has a record surplus and a record budget while at the same time, we have severely underfunded programs. Teacher pay and state support of public education are examples. State employee salaries is another.
  • Voss: It was absolutely the right thing to give money back to hardworking Missourians. I'm happy we're able to return money back to voters, to citizens. Our economy is not stable right now and we're probably going to have challenges in the next 24 months. We'll have to see how the cut will impact state revenues because some tough days may be ahead.

Of note

  • There are 163 members in the Missouri House — 107 Republicans, 49 Democrats and seven currently vacant seats. The GOP has controlled the General Assembly's lower house since 2003.
  • Missouri has the fourth largest state House in the U.S. even as the state ranks 18th in population in the country. Only New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia have larger state houses.
  • Representatives serve two-year terms.
  • No-excuse absentee voting remains available through Monday, Nov. 7.
  • Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

