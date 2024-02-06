State House District 147 nominees make final push

With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau.

Elected officials in the General Assembly, House and Senate, earn the same official salary of $36,813 annually, according to Missouri Citizens Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials — known colloquially as the state salary commission.

Three men seek the District 147 seat, which has been vacant since the Dec. 29 resignation of Republican Wayne Wallingford, who became director of the state Department of Revenue.

John Voss

Andy Leighton

Greg Tlapek

Republican John Voss, retired Procter & Gamble manager and former Cape Girardeau City councilman.

Democrat Andy Leighton, a medical billing specialist.

Libertarian Greg Tlapek, a retired commodities broker.

Tlapek did not respond by presstime to an inquiry for his thoughts.

Wayne Wallingford said he read every bill introduced in the General Assembly and colleagues would consult him for his thoughts before casting a vote. Do you see yourself in a similar mold, as a kind of policy wonk?