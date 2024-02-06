State briefs 9/28/17

Worker suspended for robber gunfight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Pizza Hut worker said he was suspended without pay after a gunfight with a would-be robber at a Springfield restaurant. The Springfield News-Leader reported police said an armed man kicked the store's front glass door Sept. 12 to get inside after robbing teens in the parking lot. William Hotop, 31, said he ran to get a gun that was kept in the store. He said when the intruder pointed a gun at him, they exchanged gunfire in a "good old-fashioned gunfight." Hotop said he "protected" the store and is "basically" losing his job. Pizza Hut said in a statement that, as in any case involving police, the employees involved are on leave of absence during the investigation.

Medical episode led to fatal crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Authorities said a driver had a medical episode before striking a group of people with a sport-utility vehicle outside a Springfield elementary school, killing a 10-year-old boy. The Springfield News-Leader reported children tied teddy bears and notes Tuesday to the fence outside Campbell Elementary to honor Riddick Tudor, who died. Police said two other children, a library clerk and teaching assistant also were struck Monday on a sidewalk when the driver jumped a curb. Their injuries weren't life-threatening. Records show the 35-year-old driver doesn't have a driver's license. The Springfield man was described as having a "severe cognitive impairment," including a seizure disorder, in a 2007 petition that led to him being granted a court-appointed guardian.