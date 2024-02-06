State briefs 10/27/17

Program adds local beef to school lunch

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. -- The Mount Vernon School District is the first and so far only district to participate in a new program designed to use local cattle ranchers to add more meat to school lunches. The program, MO Beef for MO Kids, is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri Beef Industry Council, Opaa Food Management and the school district.

Woman admits fraud disability payments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A 47-year-old Neosho woman pleaded guilty to receiving disability payments for her son while concealing a $4 million settlement they received. The Joplin Globe reported Kerry Sanders pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a conspiracy to steal government property and theft of government property. Federal prosecutors said Sanders received at least $56,138 in Social Security disability benefits over seven years. The family received a $4 million settlement because circumstances involving her son's birth. Sanders didn't reveal the settlement to the Social Security Administration and gave false statements to continue receiving disability benefits.

