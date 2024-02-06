All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2017

State briefs 10/27/17

RIVERVIEW GARDENS, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis school system is being sued over allegations attendance records were falsified to improve the district's chances of regaining full accreditation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported two lawsuits filed Tuesday against the Riverview Gardens district claim the tampering happened after the 2016-2017 school year. ...

Associated Press

Suit: Staff falsified attendance reports

RIVERVIEW GARDENS, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis school system is being sued over allegations attendance records were falsified to improve the district's chances of regaining full accreditation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported two lawsuits filed Tuesday against the Riverview Gardens district claim the tampering happened after the 2016-2017 school year. An elementary-school principal who alleges she was unfairly demoted to assistant principal filed one of the suits. A middle-school principal who is on paid leave filed the other one. Besides playing a role in accreditation, attendance partly determine how much state money a district receives. Last December, the once unaccredited district regained provisional accreditation. The district said in statement Wednesday it "strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Program adds local beef to school lunch

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. -- The Mount Vernon School District is the first and so far only district to participate in a new program designed to use local cattle ranchers to add more meat to school lunches. The program, MO Beef for MO Kids, is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri Beef Industry Council, Opaa Food Management and the school district.

Woman admits fraud disability payments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A 47-year-old Neosho woman pleaded guilty to receiving disability payments for her son while concealing a $4 million settlement they received. The Joplin Globe reported Kerry Sanders pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a conspiracy to steal government property and theft of government property. Federal prosecutors said Sanders received at least $56,138 in Social Security disability benefits over seven years. The family received a $4 million settlement because circumstances involving her son's birth. Sanders didn't reveal the settlement to the Social Security Administration and gave false statements to continue receiving disability benefits.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy