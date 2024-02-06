All sections
June 8, 2017

State auditor: More than $100K missing from Viburnum

VIBURNUM, Mo. — State auditors said more than $100,000 is missing from a small eastern Missouri town and the former city clerk has admitted to stealing at least $25,000. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday in a news release the audit of the Iron County town of Viburnum describes a "serious breach of public trust." The town of about 670 residents is about 100 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau.

Associated Press

VIBURNUM, Mo. — State auditors said more than $100,000 is missing from a small eastern Missouri town and the former city clerk has admitted to stealing at least $25,000.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday in a news release the audit of the Iron County town of Viburnum describes a “serious breach of public trust.” The town of about 670 residents is about 100 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau.

Dana Mayberry served as the city clerk for 14 years. The release states the town’s mayor contacted law enforcement and Galloway’s office after Mayberry lost her re-election bid last year because accounting discrepancies were found. The audit found Mayberry would pocket cash utility payments and she destroyed records and other evidence.

No charges were immediately filed. Mayberry’s phone rang unanswered.

Pertinent address:

Viburnum, Mo.

