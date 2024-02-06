State auditor finds $160K missing from Dunklin County Sewer District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A report issued by state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick reveals how a husband and wife duo violated the Missouri Constitution and mismanaged the Dunklin County (Missouri) Sewer District for years, resulting in at least $62,579 in missing or misappropriated funds, additional missing money estimated to be at least $98,096 and the district being placed in receivership.

The audit, which was requested by the City of Malden, gives the sewer district a rating of "poor" and recommends the city continue to work with law enforcement officials regarding criminal prosecution of the missing and misappropriated money and services.

"This is a clear and egregious violation of the public's trust as taxpayer dollars were mismanaged by the individuals who were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the operation of the sewer district. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure justice is served," Fitzpatrick said. "I want to thank the City of Malden for allowing us to conduct the audit and for working to restore public trust in the district by taking the recommended steps to ensure proper oversight and protection of taxpayer dollars."

The audit covers a period during which Korey Adams served as board president and his wife, Jennifer Adams, was employed as the district's bookkeeper. Auditors found money and sewer services totaling at least $62,579 were missing and/or misappropriated from the district from Jan. 1, 2017, through March 5, 2021, and estimated an additional $98,096 was not deposited during this time and also is likely missing.