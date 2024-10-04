The state attorney general's office will determine whether to file a misdemeanor stealing charge against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan for alleged acts that occurred in April.

A Wednesday, June 7, release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker indicates he asked state officials to serve as special prosecutor in the case, which stems from an alleged theft that occurred at the scene of an unattended death April 18 on South Lorimier Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to a motion Welker filed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court, local prosecutors should not be involved with any potential prosecution of the case: "There would be an appearance of impropriety for anyone with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to make a charging decision in this matter due to a work relationship between the potential defendant and office of the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting Attorney."

The state attorney general's office had not commented on the matter as of Wednesday evening.

No details of the allegations were released from local officials.