Four medical marijuana dispensary licenses in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The five licenses were among 192 on a list of approved dispensary licenses statewide released by DHSS Friday afternoon.

In Cape Girardeau, licenses were approved for the following license applicants:

Bloom Medicinals of MO LLC, 69 Doctors' Park

Organic Remedies MO Inc., 350 N. Kingshighway

Cape Girardeau Investments LLC, 420 Siemers Drive

QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, 772 S. Kingshighway

In Jackson, a dispensary license was approved for Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective LLC, to be located at 2387 W. Jackson Blvd.

The five dispensary licenses approved in Cape Girardeau and Jackson were among 24 approved in Missouri's Eighth Congressional District. Missouri's remaining 168 dispensary licenses were equally divided among the state's other seven congressional districts.