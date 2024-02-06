State appeals court rules against ballot summary language

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday against Republican-written summaries of abortion-rights ballot measures that described several proposed amendments as allowing "dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth."

A three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, are politically partisan.

Ballot summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and policy changes.

Ashcroft's original description of the amendments, which could go on the ballot in 2024 if supporters gather enough voter signatures, would have asked voters whether they want to "allow for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice."

But the appeals-court panel wrote that allowing unrestricted abortion "during all nine months of pregnancy is not a probable effect of initiatives."

The judges largely upheld summaries that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial.

The summaries approved by the appeals court would tell voters the amendments would "establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives" and "remove Missouri's ban on abortion."

Ashcroft said he plans to appeal the ruling.

"We stand by our language and believe it fairly and accurately reflects the scope and magnitude of each petition," Ashcroft said in a statement.

Abortion-rights proponents lauded the Tuesday ruling.