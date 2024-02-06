State anti-gun control law found unconstitutional

The Cape Girardeau Police Department -- and other local law enforcement agencies -- will once again be able to work with their federal partners on firearm crimes without fear of punishment.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Brian Wilmes ruled unconstitutional Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act. The statute prohibited state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

"At best, this statute causes confusion among state law enforcement officials who are deputized for federal task force operations, and at worst, is unconstitutional on its face," Wilmes wrote.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair has been an outspoken opponent of the law since it was passed in 2021. The chief -- who has identified himself numerous times as pro-Second Amendment -- characterized the law as vague. It creates more confusion and makes it difficult for police officers to keep the commmunity safe, he said.

SAPA being ruled unconstitutional was what he and other law enforcement officials were "hoping for," Blair said.

The anti-gun control statute stated that any law enforcement officer knowingly enforcing federal gun laws could be subject to a $50,000 fine. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and area state Reps. Jamie Burger, Barry Hovis and Wayne Wallingford voted in facor of the statute.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he will be appealing the unconstitutional ruling, in a statement this week. He said he expects a better ruling from a higher court.