State, Ameren reach preliminary deal on 144-mile bike trail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal to create a 144-mile biking trail across central Missouri is one step closer to reality, after Ameren Missouri and the Department of Natural Resources reached a preliminary agreement Tuesday.

The proposed Rock Island Line corridor -- which would run on land owned by the Missouri Central Railroad Co. -- would go through nine counties from Beaufort, in Franklin County, to Windsor, in Henry County, and connect with the Katy Trail in Windsor.

The deal would clear the way for an Ameren subsidiary to donate the land to the state but several other requirements must be met first, according to a DNR news release.