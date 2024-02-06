State AG pledges to be 'fighter' if elected senator

State Attorney General Eric Schmitt told area Republicans he would fight against open borders and government overreach if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, spoke Thursday at a meeting of Southeast Missouri Pachyderms Club.

He blasted the Biden administration for its immigration policies -- which he termed a "total disaster" -- and claimed "porous" borders are a national security threat. He said immigration, combined with government overreach and election integrity, make the upcoming election for control of the Senate important. He blamed congressional Democrats for considering political issues he said were not "normal," including the idea of adding states.

"This next decade, in many ways, will be one of the most consequential in the history of our country. What type of country are we going to be?" he asked.

Schmitt touted a number of lawsuits he joined on the state's behalf, including one regarding social media platforms' ability to regulate content and another to eliminate face-covering mandates for students in public schools.

"You want somebody up there who is proven to be a fighter, who is not going to be afraid," he said. "This is a fight to save America."