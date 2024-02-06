The Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is seeking stories from veterans and military personnel for a new print publication.

Foundation members have plans to print and distribute the monthly magazine, Stars and Stripes Region, beginning in May.

Foundation facilitator Jim Martin — a retired educator and Vietnam War veteran — said he is looking for stories focusing on “service and informed citizenship”.

“The content is going to be stories of the history and heritage and attractions of the region with a particular focus on service and informed citizenship,” Martin said. “Right now, it’s a process of going through the folks who live in those counties and asking them to put together articles and photos, or other visual media, to support those stories.”

According to Martin, officials hope the publication will help attract attention to the Stars and Stripes Historic Region and help the foundation host educational exhibitions in the future.

“We think if we make the papers available, that they will be utilized, they’ll attract attention and they will encourage awareness of history and heritage,” Martin said. “We think and hope that they will contribute to the strategy for which is the creation of, offering and setting up Stars and Stripes Region school exhibitions/celebrations.”

Currently, the foundation has plans to host a one-week exhibition starting Monday, April 8, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro.