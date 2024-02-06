All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2024

St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church to host Alpha Series

The St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church will be hosting the Alpha Series from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 21 to May 8 in Cape Girardeau...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church will be hosting the Alpha Series from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 21 to May 8 in Cape Girardeau.

According to a Murphy Business news release, Alpha is a weekly series that gives people a place where they can learn and discuss questions about faith. Dinner is provided at the gatherings, and people do need to register but there is no cost to attend.

The Alpha website stated the organization “offers content and guidance for churches, ministries, and individuals to create a space for honest and open conversations about life’s biggest questions.”

The release stated the church recently finished Alpha Series that was at capacity in 2023.

A 2023 series table host Jennifer Smith Broeckling stated in the release that it was exciting to welcome people of different faith backgrounds.

“We look forward to sharing a meal, watching a video, and hearing what people in our community have to say about questions we’ve all wrestled with in our lives at one time or another,” Broeckling stated.

Registration for the series is open now, and people interested can contact (573) 335-7667 or email contactus@svparish.com.

Local News
