St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church to host Alpha Series

The St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church will be hosting the Alpha Series from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 21 to May 8 in Cape Girardeau.

According to a Murphy Business news release, Alpha is a weekly series that gives people a place where they can learn and discuss questions about faith. Dinner is provided at the gatherings, and people do need to register but there is no cost to attend.

The Alpha website stated the organization “offers content and guidance for churches, ministries, and individuals to create a space for honest and open conversations about life’s biggest questions.”