St. Louis Zoo leader sees big things for proposed annex

ST. LOUIS -- The leader of the St. Louis Zoo says passage of a sales tax proposal in St. Louis County could lead to creation of a new zoo facility with safari drives, kayaking, ropes courses and other amenities.

County voters Nov. 6 will consider a ballot measure that would increase sales tax by one-eighth of a cent, adding about an extra 12 cents to a $100 purchase.

Zoo president and CEO Jeffrey Bonner told St. Louis Public Radio the money would help create a new zoo annex in north St. Louis County. It would be the site of a breeding facility and a publicly accessible attraction with unique and hands-on features.

If the tax passes, zoo leaders will spend at least a year planning the specific features for the annex.

Bonner, discussing the site, evokes an idyllic scene based on an experience he had at a Florida zoo.

"If you can imagine sitting in a kayak and looking up maybe two or three feet up to the (river) bank, and then looking up beyond that and seeing a 14-foot tall giraffe," Bonner said. "It was amazing."

The St. Louis Zoo Association, a private group that raises money for the zoo in Forest Park, paid $7.2 million this year for the 425-acre plot of county land.