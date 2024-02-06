St. Louis woman arrested after video showed her harassing family

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman depicted in videos pounding on a family's door, terrorizing the family and hurling racial insults is facing charges.

But it took more than a year for charges to be filed because the original complaint languished before videos began receiving attention on social media.

A St. Louis circuit judge on Wednesday put in place a protection order against Judy Kline, 54, who was charged this month with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon after prosecutors reviewed the videos.

Doorbell videos posted online by Fatima Suarez received millions of views, along with sympathy for her family that's of Mexican descent. She said the family didn't know the woman who kept appearing at the front door.