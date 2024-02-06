St. Louis mayor orders all city employees to be vaccinated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday ordered city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

Jones said in a statement nearly 6,000 civil service employees will be expected to get the vaccine by Oct. 15 or they will be required to submit to weekly testing. She said there will be no exceptions.

"St. Louis is joining the ranks of major public and private sector employers across the country who are requiring vaccination to protect public health," Jones said. "By encouraging vaccinations, we help keep our hospitals running, protect our children, and save lives."

The mayor cited a growing number of cases, particularly among those 19 and younger, which she said comprise nearly a quarter of newly reported COVID-19 cases. She said children younger than 10 make up about 12% of all new cases, which is greater than at any point in the pandemic.