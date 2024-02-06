St. Louis, KC seek tougher gun laws

ST. LOUIS -- A bill requiring St. Louis gun dealers to alert police when a firearms purchase is denied because of a criminal background check is the latest step in addressing violence in a city beset by gun crimes.

St. Louis aldermen unanimously gave final approval to the bill Friday. Supporters say 30% of criminals who try to purchase guns but fail to do so because of background checks are arrested within five years. The bill awaits Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson's signature.

Missouri's big cities, St. Louis and Kansas City, have among the highest homicide rates in the nation. Both are seeking to address the problem through tougher local gun laws since statewide legislation is unlikely in the conservative-led state, where Republican Gov. Mike Parson has pledged "to protect the rights of the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens."

A message left with Parson's office was not immediately returned Friday.

In St. Louis, where Parson assigned highway patrol officers to help fight crime in September, the situation is made more tragic by the fact 13 of those killed in shootings this year were children, all of them black.

St. Louis aldermanic President Lewis Reed said the city law will help alert police to people with criminal records who are seeking guns.